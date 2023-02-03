|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|19
|17
|12
|10
|58
|St. Mary's
|20
|23
|20
|12
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|7-13
|2-4
|1110/56
|1198/60
|St. Mary's
|11-11
|5-3
|1473/74
|1448/72
People are also reading…
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Tague (6-4, F, Jr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-10
|0
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|0
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|27
|7
|3
|4-6
|0
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-5
|0
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marvin Neals (#24, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keith Howard (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0