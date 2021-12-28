 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 76, Ritenour 70
1234Final
St. Mary's2014261676
Ritenour1810152770
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's5-61-0726/66719/65
Ritenour1-70-0413/38528/48
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)16611-51
Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)15421-20
Kaliel Boyd (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)114104
Lee Williams Jr. (#23, 6-3, G, So.)11403-41
Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)9212-25
Zamier Collins (#50, 5-11, G, So.)7301-33
Caron Spann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)7301-30
St. Mary's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
