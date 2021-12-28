Box: St. Mary's 76, Ritenour 70

|1
|St. Mary's
|20
|14
|26
|16
|76
|Ritenour
|18
|10
|15
|27
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|5-6
|1-0
|726/66
|719/65
|Ritenour
|1-7
|0-0
|413/38
|528/48
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|16
|6
|1
|1-5
|1
|Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|0
|Kaliel Boyd (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Lee Williams Jr. (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|1
|Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|5
|Zamier Collins (#50, 5-11, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|3
|Caron Spann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
