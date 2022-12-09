Box: St. Mary's 77, McCluer North 60

|Final
|McCluer North
|60
|St. Mary's
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|1-2
|0-0
|173/58
|193/64
|St. Mary's
|1-2
|0-0
|217/72
|224/75
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|31
|7
|2
|11-13
|2
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|27
|7
|1
|10-12
|3
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|David Leonard (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0