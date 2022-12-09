 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 77, McCluer North 60

Final
McCluer North60
St. Mary's77
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North1-20-0173/58193/64
St. Mary's1-20-0217/72224/75

McCluer North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)317211-132
Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)277110-123
Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)63000
David Leonard (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)5201-20
Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)3101-20
Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)30100
