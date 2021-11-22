Box: St. Mary's 80, McKinley 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|13
|27
|20
|20
|80
|McKinley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|1-0
|0-0
|80/80
|68/68
|McKinley
|1-1
|0-0
|126/126
|126/126
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)
|27
|9
|2
|3-4
|4
|Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|0
|7-10
|4
|Malik Dennis (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|4
|Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|4
|David Glover (#32, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Corey Green (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Erick Walker (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|McKinley
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Derryl Howard (Sr.)
|16
|3-6
|1-5
|7-13
|0
|Jordan Cotton (Sr.)
|8
|2-6
|0-3
|4-8
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.