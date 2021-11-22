 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 80, McKinley 68
1234Final
St. Mary's1327202080
McKinley000068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's1-00-080/8068/68
McKinley1-10-0126/126126/126
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)27923-44
Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)15407-104
Malik Dennis (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)11305-64
Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)10213-44
David Glover (#32, 6-6, F, Sr.)6202-43
Corey Green (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)42002
Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-1, G, So.)42005
Erick Walker (#20, 6-1, G, Sr.)3101-20
McKinleyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Derryl Howard (Sr.)163-61-57-130
Jordan Cotton (Sr.)82-60-34-80
News