Box: St. Mary's 91, Lee's Summit 81

1234Final
Lee's Summit2020122981
St. Mary's3324191591
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lee's Summit1-20-0195/65200/67
St. Mary's1-20-0231/77245/82

Lee's Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)28917-82
Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)24724-43
Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)120403
Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)102200
Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)9212-22
Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)42002
Ethan Smith (5-10, G, So.)21000
David Leonard (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)21001
