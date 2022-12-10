Box: St. Mary's 91, Lee's Summit 81

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lee's Summit
|20
|20
|12
|29
|81
|St. Mary's
|33
|24
|19
|15
|91
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lee's Summit
|1-2
|0-0
|195/65
|200/67
|St. Mary's
|1-2
|0-0
|231/77
|245/82
|Lee's Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|28
|9
|1
|7-8
|2
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|24
|7
|2
|4-4
|3
|Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Quintrell Leonard (#11, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ethan Smith (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|David Leonard (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1