Box: St. Pius X 45, Orchard Farm 40
1234Final
Orchard Farm81016640
St. Pius X102051045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm1-10-0115/5869/34
St. Pius X1-00-045/2240/20
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)19803-50
Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)102203
Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)51101
Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)42002
Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)21004
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)167-1102-22
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)135-71-30-13
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)84-60-201
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)63-8001
Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-2000
