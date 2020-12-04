Box: St. Pius X 45, Orchard Farm 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|8
|10
|16
|6
|40
|St. Pius X
|10
|20
|5
|10
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|1-1
|0-0
|115/58
|69/34
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|0-0
|45/22
|40/20
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-5
|0
|Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|16
|7-11
|0
|2-2
|2
|Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-7
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|1
|Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
