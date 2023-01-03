Box: St. Pius X 52, Crystal City 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Crystal City
|12
|6
|18
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-8
|1-0
|582/48
|645/54
|Crystal City
|7-7
|0-1
|775/65
|768/64
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Camden Mayes (#4, Jr.)
|17
|4
|1
|6-7
|2
|Ian Kirn (#23, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kanden Bolton (#30, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5