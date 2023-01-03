 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 52, Crystal City 45

1234Final
St. Pius X000052
Crystal City12618945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X4-81-0582/48645/54
Crystal City7-70-1775/65768/64

St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Camden Mayes (#4, Jr.)17416-72
Ian Kirn (#23, Sr.)9303-43
Clayton Roussin (#21, Sr.)84001
Kanden Bolton (#30, Jr.)6300-13
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12, So.)3101-22
Cyle Schaumburg (#33, Sr.)2002-25
