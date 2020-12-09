 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 53, Affton 45
Box: St. Pius X 53, Affton 45

1234Final
St. Pius X000053
Affton000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X3-00-0174/58140/47
Affton0-40-0166/55221/74
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)178-100-21-30
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)93-90-13-42
Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)92-205-82
Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)94-401-10
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)41-20-12-21
Logan Jacobson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)21-1000
Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-1000
Tate Ramey (6-2, G, Jr.)10-101-22
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
