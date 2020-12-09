Box: St. Pius X 53, Affton 45

|1
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|3-0
|0-0
|174/58
|140/47
|Affton
|0-4
|0-0
|166/55
|221/74
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|17
|8-10
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-9
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|9
|2-2
|0
|5-8
|2
|Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-1
|0
|Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Logan Jacobson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Tate Ramey (6-2, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
