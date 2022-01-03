Box: St. Pius X 61, Crystal City 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|11
|18
|13
|10
|52
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|4-7
|0-1
|596/54
|628/57
|St. Pius X
|6-6
|1-0
|632/57
|584/53
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|17
|8-12
|0
|1-2
|4
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33)
|11
|2-3
|2-3
|1-1
|3
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|10
|3-4
|0-4
|4-5
|4
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)
|18
|7-15
|0-1
|4-7
|3
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)
|10
|2-5
|2-7
|0
|3
|Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)
|10
|4-11
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-7
|1
|Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
