 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 61, Crystal City 52
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 61, Crystal City 52

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Crystal City1118131052
St. Pius X000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City4-70-1596/54628/57
St. Pius X6-61-0632/57584/53
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)178-1201-24
Cyle Schaumburg (#33)112-32-31-13
Ian Kirn (#11)103-40-44-54
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)51-41-201
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)52-60-21-21
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)42-3004
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)187-150-14-73
Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)102-52-703
Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)104-110-22-61
Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)93-603-71
Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)51-41-300
Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)42-3003
Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)21-10-100
Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)21-20-100
Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News