Box: St. Pius X 62, St. Paul Lutheran 47
Box: St. Pius X 62, St. Paul Lutheran 47

1234Final
St. Paul Lutheran000047
St. Pius X000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran2-20-0212/53224/56
St. Pius X4-00-0236/59187/47
St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)165-806-140
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)135-101-203
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)123-52-403
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)94-60-11-41
Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)71-50-45-60
Ian Kutilek (#3, 5-5, G, So.)301-201
Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-100-22
