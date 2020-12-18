Box: St. Pius X 62, St. Paul Lutheran 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|2-2
|0-0
|212/53
|224/56
|St. Pius X
|4-0
|0-0
|236/59
|187/47
|St. Paul Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|16
|5-8
|0
|6-14
|0
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|1-2
|0
|3
|Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-6
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-5
|0-4
|5-6
|0
|Ian Kutilek (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|2
