Box: St. Pius X 65, Jefferson 55
Box: St. Pius X 65, Jefferson 55

1234Final
Jefferson131062655
St. Pius X177212065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson11-103-21069/511132/54
St. Pius X12-44-1834/40737/35
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)3111-160-19-122
Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)102-506-63
Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)82-61-11-24
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)72-50-23-64
Patrick Flanagan (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)5005-60
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)400-14-60
