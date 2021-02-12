Box: St. Pius X 65, Jefferson 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|13
|10
|6
|26
|55
|St. Pius X
|17
|7
|21
|20
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|11-10
|3-2
|1069/51
|1132/54
|St. Pius X
|12-4
|4-1
|834/40
|737/35
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|31
|11-16
|0-1
|9-12
|2
|Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|0
|6-6
|3
|Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-6
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|0-2
|3-6
|4
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|0
|Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0-1
|4-6
|0