 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 68, Principia 33
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 68, Principia 33

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Principia1078833
St. Pius X1616251168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia0-40-0136/34273/68
St. Pius X3-00-0202/50109/27
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)142-32-44-50
Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)102-606-81
Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)104-802-63
Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)101-32-32-40
Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)63-4001
Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)52-201-10
John Whitman (#24, So.)42-300-21
Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)42-20-201
Brendan A. Bishop (Sr.)21-1000
Jonas Andrews (#52, Fr.)21-2000
Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News