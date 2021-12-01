Box: St. Pius X 68, Principia 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Principia
|10
|7
|8
|8
|33
|St. Pius X
|16
|16
|25
|11
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|0-4
|0-0
|136/34
|273/68
|St. Pius X
|3-0
|0-0
|202/50
|109/27
|Principia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)
|14
|2-3
|2-4
|4-5
|0
|Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|0
|6-8
|1
|Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-6
|3
|Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)
|10
|1-3
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-1
|0
|John Whitman (#24, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Brendan A. Bishop (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jonas Andrews (#52, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
