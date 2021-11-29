Box: St. Pius X 70, Valley Park 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|24
|21
|19
|6
|70
|Valley Park
|5
|4
|9
|7
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|2-0
|0-0
|134/67
|76/38
|Valley Park
|1-3
|1-0
|194/97
|263/132
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)
|11
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|0
|John Whitman (#24, So.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0
|3
|Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0
|2
|Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jonas Andrews (#52, Fr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Logan Jacobson (#25, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Brendan J. Bishop (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)
|15
|6-16
|0-1
|3-8
|1
|Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|David Rose II (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
