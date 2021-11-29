 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 70, Valley Park 25
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 70, Valley Park 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Pius X242119670
Valley Park549725
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X2-00-0134/6776/38
Valley Park1-31-0194/97263/132
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)111-13-600
John Whitman (#24, So.)105-8003
Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)105-9002
Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)83-502-21
Jonas Andrews (#52, Fr.)72-41-203
Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)63-40-301
Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)51-11-401
Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)52-301-24
Ian Kutilek (#3, Jr.)301-200
Logan Jacobson (#25, Sr.)21-40-101
Brendan J. Bishop (Sr.)21-2001
Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)10-10-11-20
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)156-160-13-81
Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)72-40-13-50
David Rose II (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)30-11-100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News