Box: St. Pius X 76, Valley Park 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|0-4
|0-0
|126/32
|293/73
|St. Pius X
|2-0
|0-0
|121/30
|95/24
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|23
|9-14
|0-1
|5-7
|0
|Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0-2
|1-4
|3
|Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|2-7
|0-1
|8-11
|1
|Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-3
|2
|Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-4
|1-2
|2-4
|4
|Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Ian Kutilek (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Tate Ramey (6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.