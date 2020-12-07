 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 76, Valley Park 55
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 76, Valley Park 55

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Valley Park000055
St. Pius X000076
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park0-40-0126/32293/73
St. Pius X2-00-0121/3095/24
Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)239-140-15-70
Michael Bollinger (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)136-80-21-43
Will Wieland (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)122-70-18-111
Zander Parson (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)94-901-32
Chase Marnin (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)92-41-22-44
Elijah Hunt (#10, 6-4, F, Jr.)42-3002
Ian Kutilek (#3, 5-5, G, So.)21-20-300
Tate Ramey (6-2, G, Jr.)21-1000
Patrick Flanagan (#1, 5-10, G, Fr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports