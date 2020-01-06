Box: St. Pius X 73, Crystal City 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|6
|19
|3
|2
|30
|St. Pius X
|18
|18
|20
|17
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|3-7
|0-1
|483/48
|535/54
|St. Pius X
|8-4
|1-0
|769/77
|577/58
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-5
|2
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-8
|1-4
|0
|1
|Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-3
|0
|3
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.