Box: St. Pius X 73, Crystal City 30
Box: St. Pius X 73, Crystal City 30

1234Final
Crystal City6193230
St. Pius X1818201773
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City3-70-1483/48535/54
St. Pius X8-41-0769/77577/58
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)94-901-52
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)72-81-401
Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)602-500
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)51-71-303
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)30-30-23-40
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
