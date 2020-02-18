Box: St. Pius X 65, Principia 47
Box: St. Pius X 65, Principia 47

1234Final
St. Pius X1513201765
Principia15176947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X18-74-11618/651223/49
Principia5-180-51095/441356/54
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Howard James (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)216303
Isaac Legard (#33, 6-1, C, So.)15512-31
Jacob Ellis (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)51101
Bramwell Havi (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)42001
Omonge Omondi (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)21002
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

