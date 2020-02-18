Box: St. Pius X 65, Principia 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|15
|13
|20
|17
|65
|Principia
|15
|17
|6
|9
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|18-7
|4-1
|1618/65
|1223/49
|Principia
|5-18
|0-5
|1095/44
|1356/54
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Howard James (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|21
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Isaac Legard (#33, 6-1, C, So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-3
|1
|Jacob Ellis (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bramwell Havi (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Omonge Omondi (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2