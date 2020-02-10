Box: St. Pius X 58, Windsor (Imperial) 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|14
|18
|17
|9
|58
|Windsor (Imperial)
|17
|13
|14
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|16-6
|3-1
|1429/65
|1056/48
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11-9
|1-2
|1135/52
|1187/54
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|1-5
|0
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|11
|4-9
|0-3
|3-4
|4
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1