Box: St. Pius X 58, Windsor (Imperial) 51
Box: St. Pius X 58, Windsor (Imperial) 51

1234Final
St. Pius X141817958
Windsor (Imperial)171314751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X16-63-11429/651056/48
Windsor (Imperial)11-91-21135/521187/54
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)135-101-502
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)114-90-33-44
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)92-51-52-23
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)63-4001
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)60-22-601
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)42-4004
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)21-20-201
