Box: St. Vincent 50, Herculaneum 34
Box: St. Vincent 50, Herculaneum 34

1234Final
Herculaneum31351334
St. Vincent126181450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-151-4897/471075/57
St. Vincent17-45-01179/62889/47
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)1404-102-21
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)602-403
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)52-40-11-23
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)50-61-42-24
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)41-202-23
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
