Box: St. Vincent 50, Herculaneum 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|3
|13
|5
|13
|34
|St. Vincent
|12
|6
|18
|14
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-15
|1-4
|897/47
|1075/57
|St. Vincent
|17-4
|5-0
|1179/62
|889/47
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|0
|4-10
|2-2
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|0-6
|1-4
|2-2
|4
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
