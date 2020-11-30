 Skip to main content
Box: St. Vincent 58, Jefferson 32
0 comments

  • 0
1234Final
Jefferson000032
St. Vincent000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson0-20-068/34114/57
St. Vincent1-00-058/2932/16
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)153-33-1302
Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)802-42-23
Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)30-21-901
Will Breeze (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)30-11-300
Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)21-30-503
Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)10-20-11-25
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
