Box: St. Vincent 58, Jefferson 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|St. Vincent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|0-2
|0-0
|68/34
|114/57
|St. Vincent
|1-0
|0-0
|58/29
|32/16
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-3
|3-13
|0
|2
|Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2-4
|2-2
|3
|Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-9
|0
|1
|Will Breeze (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-5
|0
|3
|Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.