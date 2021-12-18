 Skip to main content
Box: St. Vincent 60, Marissa 37
Box: St. Vincent 60, Marissa 37

1234Final
Marissa101061137
St. Vincent1416141660
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa5-43-0443/49427/47
St. Vincent3-20-0264/29206/23
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Hurst (#5)17332-24
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)11501-24
Chrisean Charleston (#2)5110-21
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)42004
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
