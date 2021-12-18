Box: St. Vincent 60, Marissa 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|10
|10
|6
|11
|37
|St. Vincent
|14
|16
|14
|16
|60
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|5-4
|3-0
|443/49
|427/47
|St. Vincent
|3-2
|0-0
|264/29
|206/23
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|4
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|4
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
