|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|19
|16
|9
|17
|61
|Fredericktown
|11
|11
|14
|16
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|14-10
|4-1
|1452/60
|1270/53
|Fredericktown
|4-4
|1-0
|444/18
|410/17
|St. Vincent
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Simon Unterreiner (#32, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|15
|7-10
|0
|1-3
|2
|Blake Monier (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|6-9
|0-2
|2-4
|4
|Grant Abernathy (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-1
|3-9
|0
|2
|Jacob Schremp (#20, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-10
|0
|0-1
|2
|Dylan DeWilde (#24, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Dane Kline (#10, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Strattman (#13, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-4
|0-2
|2
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.