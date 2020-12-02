Box: St. Vincent 62, Herculaneum 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|11
|12
|21
|8
|52
|St. Vincent
|17
|11
|18
|16
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|0-3
|0-0
|160/53
|199/66
|St. Vincent
|2-0
|0-0
|120/40
|84/28
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|13
|2-5
|3-9
|0
|2
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|0-2
|4-10
|0
|3
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|Doug Moloney (#45, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
