Box: St. Vincent 62, Herculaneum 52
Box: St. Vincent 62, Herculaneum 52

1234Final
Herculaneum111221852
St. Vincent1711181662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum0-30-0160/53199/66
St. Vincent2-00-0120/4084/28
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)132-53-902
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)120-24-1003
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)94-801-21
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)83-502-31
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-1, G, So.)51-21-401
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)30-11-301
Doug Moloney (#45, 6-2, C, Sr.)21-1002
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
