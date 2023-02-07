|Final
|Herculaneum
|39
|St. Vincent
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|13-8
|2-2
|1221/58
|1100/52
|St. Vincent
|12-10
|3-1
|1324/63
|1174/56
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|14
|3-5
|2-6
|2-2
|4
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-4
|2-2
|1
|Devin Black (#4, 5-6, SG, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.