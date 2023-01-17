Box: St. Vincent 74, Leopold 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|17
|22
|15
|20
|74
|Leopold
|9
|9
|15
|13
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|10-8
|2-0
|1093/61
|983/55
|Leopold
|0-1
|0-0
|46/3
|74/4
|St. Vincent
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Simon Unterreiner (#32, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|22
|10-15
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|Jacob Schremp (#20, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|18
|5-9
|2-2
|2-3
|4
|Payton Strattman (#13, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|11
|2-3
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|Dylan DeWilde (#24, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|8
|1-9
|0-2
|6-10
|3
|Grant Abernathy (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|Max Wheeler
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Eli Clements (#35, 6-9, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.