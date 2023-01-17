 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Vincent 74, Leopold 46

1234Final
St. Vincent1722152074
Leopold99151346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Vincent10-82-01093/61983/55
Leopold0-10-046/374/4

St. VincentPtsFG3FGFTFL
Simon Unterreiner (#32, 6-3, C, Sr.)2210-150-12-53
Jacob Schremp (#20, 6-2, F, Jr.)185-92-22-34
Payton Strattman (#13, 5-10, G, Jr.)112-32-41-21
Dylan DeWilde (#24, 6-5, C, Sr.)81-90-26-103
Grant Abernathy (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)81-32-302
Max Wheeler50-31-22-20
Eli Clements (#35, 6-9, C, Sr.)21-1000
St. Vincent
Individual stats Have not been reported.
