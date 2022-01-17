 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Staunton 33, Mount Olive 28
Box: Staunton 33, Mount Olive 28

1234Final
Staunton7951233
Mount Olive1075628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton5-100-1573/38741/49
Mount Olive6-71-2597/40604/40
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cayden Silvester (#14, Sr.)11312-32
Braden Buffington (#23, So.)9303-52
Brady Gillen (#34, So.)9212-21
Sam Best (#5, Sr.)30102
Cole Sternickle (#30, So.)1001-21
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)141402
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)8204-64
Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)4011-20
Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)21000
