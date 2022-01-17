Box: Staunton 33, Mount Olive 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|7
|9
|5
|12
|33
|Mount Olive
|10
|7
|5
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|5-10
|0-1
|573/38
|741/49
|Mount Olive
|6-7
|1-2
|597/40
|604/40
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cayden Silvester (#14, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|2
|Braden Buffington (#23, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|2
|Brady Gillen (#34, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|1
|Sam Best (#5, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Sternickle (#30, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|4
|Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
