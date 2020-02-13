Box: Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bunker Hill
|13
|11
|7
|1
|32
|Staunton
|15
|14
|16
|11
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bunker Hill
|3-14
|2-2
|754/44
|932/55
|Staunton
|15-11
|4-2
|1150/68
|940/55
|Bunker Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|21
|7-10
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0-1
|2-5
|1
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-6
|0
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0