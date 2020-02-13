Box: Staunton 56, Bunker Hill 32
1234Final
Bunker Hill13117132
Staunton1514161156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bunker Hill3-142-2754/44932/55
Staunton15-114-21150/68940/55
Bunker Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)217-101-24-41
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)125-90-12-51
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)903-601
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)81-22-204
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)42-3001
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)21-1000
