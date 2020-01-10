Box: Staunton 57, Carlinville 42
0 comments

Box: Staunton 57, Carlinville 42

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Staunton1022121357
Carlinville91313742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton8-62-1594/42508/36
Carlinville4-60-3439/31537/38
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)23807-71
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)17409-102
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)8022-40
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)60204
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21000
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)1001-21
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/71. Collinsville (14-0) def. Cahokia (0-13), 65-32 today.2. CBC (7-4) is idle.3. Chaminade (8-0) is idle.4. Hazelwood…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports