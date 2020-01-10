Box: Staunton 57, Carlinville 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|10
|22
|12
|13
|57
|Carlinville
|9
|13
|13
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|8-6
|2-1
|594/42
|508/36
|Carlinville
|4-6
|0-3
|439/31
|537/38
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|23
|8
|0
|7-7
|1
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|17
|4
|0
|9-10
|2
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-4
|0
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.