Box: Staunton 38, Gillespie 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|17
|7
|9
|5
|38
|Gillespie
|9
|12
|11
|2
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|7-4
|1-1
|471/43
|378/34
|Gillespie
|4-7
|1-1
|530/48
|657/60
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|15
|0
|5
|0-3
|1
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|1
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|1
|Zach Painter (#4, 5-9, Gua, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-1
|0
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Frankie Barrett (#23)
|15
|6
|1
|0-1
|2
|Anthony Kravanya (#24)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|4
|Alex Ottersburg (#3)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Blake Zenner (#45)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Billy Gill (#42)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1