Box: Staunton 38, Gillespie 34
0 comments

Box: Staunton 38, Gillespie 34

  • 0
Subscribe today!
1234Final
Staunton1779538
Gillespie91211234
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton7-41-1471/43378/34
Gillespie4-71-1530/48657/60
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)15050-31
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)105001
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)60201
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)3003-61
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)3101-31
Zach Painter (#4, 5-9, Gua, Fr.)1001-10
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Frankie Barrett (#23)15610-12
Anthony Kravanya (#24)8204-54
Alex Ottersburg (#3)4200-10
Blake Zenner (#45)42004
Billy Gill (#42)30101
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports