|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|17
|16
|22
|16
|71
|Lebanon, Illinois
|10
|2
|16
|11
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|1-0
|0-0
|71/71
|39/39
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-5
|0-0
|141/141
|305/305
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|23
|11
|0
|1-1
|4
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-7
|1
|Zack Devries (#34, 6-4, Cen, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|2
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Booth (#50, 6-4, Cen, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)
|18
|6-8
|2-4
|0
|0
|Nick Gross (#20, So.)
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Isaiah Cunningham (#3, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Keion Washington (#4, Fr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jordan McGee (#11, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0