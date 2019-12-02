Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Staunton1716221671
Lebanon, Illinois102161139
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton1-00-071/7139/39
Lebanon, Illinois0-50-0141/141305/305
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)231101-14
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)15603-71
Zack Devries (#34, 6-4, Cen, Sr.)9401-42
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)81201
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)4102-20
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)42000
Andrew Booth (#50, 6-4, Cen, Fr.)42001
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)42000
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Schulte (#34, Jr.)186-82-400
Nick Gross (#20, So.)61-11-21-20
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, Jr.)41-502-20
Jake Burger (#32, Fr.)42-3000
Joshua Fairlie (#10, Jr.)30-31-300
Keion Washington (#4, Fr.)20-102-20
Jordan McGee (#11, So.)21-3000

