Box: Staunton 44, Litchfield 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|14
|6
|4
|10
|34
|Staunton
|13
|6
|14
|11
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|5-5
|1-1
|407/41
|414/41
|Staunton
|4-2
|1-1
|268/27
|206/21
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blaine Stewart (#11)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Anthony Boston (#50)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|5
|Austin Niehaus (#45)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Cameron Crow (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|John Corso (#42)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-7
|1
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|2
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|0
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|5
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2