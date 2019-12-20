Box: Staunton 44, Litchfield 34
Box: Staunton 44, Litchfield 34

  • 0
1234Final
Litchfield14641034
Staunton136141144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield5-51-1407/41414/41
Staunton4-21-1268/27206/21
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blaine Stewart (#11)132303
Anthony Boston (#50)10500-25
Austin Niehaus (#45)7301-34
Cameron Crow (#10)21001
John Corso (#42)21002
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)17605-71
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)11221-12
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)6020-20
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)6202-25
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)2100-11
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21002
