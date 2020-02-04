Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 23
Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 23

  • 0
1234Final
Staunton141316952
Mount Olive059923
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton13-103-1994/43819/36
Mount Olive3-160-3595/26980/43
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)20902-52
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)15505-61
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)51102
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)51100
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)51103
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)2002-20
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
