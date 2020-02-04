Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|14
|13
|16
|9
|52
|Mount Olive
|0
|5
|9
|9
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|13-10
|3-1
|994/43
|819/36
|Mount Olive
|3-16
|0-3
|595/26
|980/43
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|20
|9
|0
|2-5
|2
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|15
|5
|0
|5-6
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.