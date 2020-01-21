Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 21
0 comments

Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 21

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Mount Olive2122521
Staunton141718352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Olive2-120-3406/29713/51
Staunton9-82-1723/52619/44
Mount Olive
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)21805-61
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)14700-30
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)81202
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)60200
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)3101-20
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports