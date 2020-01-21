Box: Staunton 52, Mount Olive 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Olive
|2
|12
|2
|5
|21
|Staunton
|14
|17
|18
|3
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Olive
|2-12
|0-3
|406/29
|713/51
|Staunton
|9-8
|2-1
|723/52
|619/44
|Mount Olive
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|21
|8
|0
|5-6
|1
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-3
|0
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0