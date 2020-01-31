Box: Staunton 61, Piasa Southwestern 28
1234Final
Staunton211721261
Piasa Southwestern785828
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton12-93-1904/43757/36
Piasa Southwestern6-140-4825/391065/51
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)183400
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)186200
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)15512-40
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)6111-21
Zack Devries (#34, 6-4, Cen, Sr.)21000
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21002
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
