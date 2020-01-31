Box: Staunton 61, Piasa Southwestern 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|21
|17
|21
|2
|61
|Piasa Southwestern
|7
|8
|5
|8
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|12-9
|3-1
|904/43
|757/36
|Piasa Southwestern
|6-14
|0-4
|825/39
|1065/51
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-4
|0
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Zack Devries (#34, 6-4, Cen, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.