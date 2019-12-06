Subscribe now!
1234Final
Williamsville4951230
Staunton6961536
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Williamsville0-10-030/3036/36
Staunton2-10-0142/142106/106
Williamsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)22806-84
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)8302-63
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)3010-13
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)2100-21
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)1001-22

