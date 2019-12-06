|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Williamsville
|4
|9
|5
|12
|30
|Staunton
|6
|9
|6
|15
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Williamsville
|0-1
|0-0
|30/30
|36/36
|Staunton
|2-1
|0-0
|142/142
|106/106
|Williamsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|22
|8
|0
|6-8
|4
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|3
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|3
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2