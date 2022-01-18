Box: Ste. Genevieve 72, De Soto 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ste. Genevieve
|22
|23
|18
|9
|72
|De Soto
|5
|7
|10
|7
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ste. Genevieve
|6-3
|0-0
|545/61
|453/50
|De Soto
|2-14
|1-1
|633/70
|1037/115
|Ste. Genevieve
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Soto
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evan McClinton
|7
|2-4
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|Michael Schmitt (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|JJ Hill
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Dominique Bourn (#30, Jr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jack Hooper (Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Brody Fischer (#15, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|Gavin Dunn (#11, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-3
|2-2
|2
|Colton Shulack (#23, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Cole McClinton (#22, So.)
|1
|0-2
|0-3
|1-2
|2
