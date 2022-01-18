 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Ste. Genevieve 72, De Soto 29
1234Final
Ste. Genevieve222318972
De Soto5710729
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ste. Genevieve6-30-0545/61453/50
De Soto2-141-1633/701037/115
Ste. Genevieve
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SotoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Evan McClinton72-41-40-10
Michael Schmitt (#20, Sr.)42-5001
JJ Hill42-2000
Dominique Bourn (#30, Jr.)31-501-10
Jack Hooper (Sr.)30-11-200
Brody Fischer (#15, Sr.)301-20-21
Gavin Dunn (#11, Jr.)20-10-32-22
Colton Shulack (#23, So.)2002-20
Cole McClinton (#22, So.)10-20-31-22
