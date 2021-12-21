Box: Steeleville 50, Marissa 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|12
|10
|10
|9
|41
|Steeleville
|8
|18
|15
|9
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|5-5
|3-1
|484/48
|477/48
|Steeleville
|6-2
|3-0
|424/42
|308/31
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|13
|1
|2
|5-7
|2
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|4
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.