Box: Steeleville 60, New Athens 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Steeleville
|16
|15
|19
|10
|60
|New Athens
|11
|5
|11
|9
|36
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
Parkway West holds on for key early-season conference win over Pattonville
Webster Groves blows past Riverview Gardens in tourney opener
State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament
Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Steeleville
|4-1
|1-0
|265/53
|188/38
|New Athens
|3-4
|1-1
|359/72
|365/73
|Steeleville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|3
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Owen Tolson (#11, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
Tags
