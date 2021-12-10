 Skip to main content
Box: Steeleville 60, New Athens 36
Box: Steeleville 60, New Athens 36

1234Final
Steeleville1615191060
New Athens11511936
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Steeleville4-11-0265/53188/38
New Athens3-41-1359/72365/73
Steeleville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)11501-33
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)93100
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)6111-24
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)3101-21
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)30100
Owen Tolson (#11, So.)21000
Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)2002-20
