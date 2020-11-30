Box: Steelville, Missouri 65, St. James 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Steelville, Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Steelville, Missouri
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|46/46
|St. James
|0-1
|0-0
|46/46
|65/65
|Steelville, Missouri
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-3
|0
|5
|Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-7
|0
|0
|Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1-3
|1-2
|3-3
|4
|Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-4
|0
|Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Trey Riley (#20, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.