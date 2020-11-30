 Skip to main content
Box: Steelville, Missouri 65, St. James 46
  • 0
1234Final
Steelville, Missouri000065
St. James000046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Steelville, Missouri1-00-065/6546/46
St. James0-10-046/4665/65
Steelville, Missouri
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)105-80-305
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)81-42-700
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)81-31-23-34
Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)61-11-11-22
Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-500-40
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)42-2002
Trey Riley (#20, 6-0, F, Sr.)31-101-10
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)10-10-21-21
Sports