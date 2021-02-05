 Skip to main content
Box: Sullivan 48, St. Clair 45
1234Final
St. Clair000045
Sullivan000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair6-110-3825/49859/51
Sullivan7-82-0786/46776/46
St. ClairPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blaine Downey (#32, FOR, Sr.)143-41-45-80
Chase Walters (#24, FOR, Sr.)125-70-22-20
Zach Browne (#23, FOR, Sr.)115-801-10
Austin Dunn (#10, GUA, Jr.)82-51-11-20
St. Clair
Individual stats Have not been reported.
