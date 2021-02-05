Box: Sullivan 48, St. Clair 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|6-11
|0-3
|825/49
|859/51
|Sullivan
|7-8
|2-0
|786/46
|776/46
|St. Clair
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blaine Downey (#32, FOR, Sr.)
|14
|3-4
|1-4
|5-8
|0
|Chase Walters (#24, FOR, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Zach Browne (#23, FOR, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-1
|0
|Austin Dunn (#10, GUA, Jr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|St. Clair
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
