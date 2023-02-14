|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|10
|5
|17
|9
|41
|Sullivan
|9
|12
|15
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|11-14
|4-2
|1207/48
|1299/52
|Sullivan
|14-9
|3-2
|1030/41
|983/39
People are also reading…
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quin Blackburn (#33, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|12
|6-10
|0
|0
|2
|Matt Reincke (#21, 6-1, SF, Sr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|Xavian Cox (5-11, PG, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|Nick Bukowsky (#3, 5-11, PG, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|Jack Meyer (#4, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Joey Gebel (#22, 6-3, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.