Box: Sullivan 60, Hillsboro 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|7-11
|2-3
|909/50
|981/54
|Sullivan
|4-8
|0-0
|616/34
|648/36
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (So.)
|19
|5-8
|3-8
|0
|0
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|2-6
|0
|1
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-9
|0
|5
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Logan Smith
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
