Box: Sullivan 60, Hillsboro 43
Box: Sullivan 60, Hillsboro 43

1234Final
Hillsboro000043
Sullivan000060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro7-112-3909/50981/54
Sullivan4-80-0616/34648/36
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (So.)195-83-800
Eric Schneider (Sr.)144-62-601
Kieren Jones (So.)41-302-24
Zach Whaley (Sr.)21-30-905
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)21-20-101
Logan Smith21-10-102
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
