Box: Summit 55, Affton 48
1234Final
Summit1714121255
Affton161211948
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit6-20-0475/59342/43
Affton1-70-0365/46424/53
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Recht (#1, G, Jr.)253-55-84-80
Matt Fleming (#22, F, Sr.)1505-700
Jalen Johnson (#3, G)42-30-100
Adam Puzniak (#5, F, So.)21-20-100
Myles Jackson (#23, C, Sr.)2002-20
