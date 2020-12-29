Box: Summit 55, Affton 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|17
|14
|12
|12
|55
|Affton
|16
|12
|11
|9
|48
-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
-
Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian
-
Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves
-
Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener
-
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|6-2
|0-0
|475/59
|342/43
|Affton
|1-7
|0-0
|365/46
|424/53
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Recht (#1, G, Jr.)
|25
|3-5
|5-8
|4-8
|0
|Matt Fleming (#22, F, Sr.)
|15
|0
|5-7
|0
|0
|Jalen Johnson (#3, G)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (#5, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Myles Jackson (#23, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.