Box: Summit 56, Affton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|18
|11
|14
|13
|56
|Affton
|6
|9
|18
|9
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|4-5
|0-1
|519/58
|485/54
|Affton
|5-4
|0-0
|485/54
|488/54
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|19
|3-6
|3-4
|4-5
|0
|Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-7
|0-1
|0
|Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|Jack Laue (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.