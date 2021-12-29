 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 56, Affton 42
Box: Summit 56, Affton 42

1234Final
Summit1811141356
Affton6918942
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit4-50-1519/58485/54
Affton5-40-0485/54488/54
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sean LaRose (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)193-63-44-50
Banks Wilson (#25, 6-1, F, Jr.)123-62-70-10
Adam Puzniak (#10, 6-3, F, Jr.)602-20-20
Jack Laue (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)301-500
Gage Boeser (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-3000
