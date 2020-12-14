Box: Summit 57, Gateway STEM 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|0-3
|0-0
|109/36
|172/57
|Summit
|2-1
|0-0
|166/55
|112/37
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-1
|0
|2
|Jaylen Jefferson (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
