Box: Summit 57, Gateway STEM 20
Box: Summit 57, Gateway STEM 20

1234Final
Gateway STEM000020
Summit000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM0-30-0109/36172/57
Summit2-10-0166/55112/37
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)84-80-102
Jaylen Jefferson (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)62-40-12-41
Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)42-50-100
Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, G, Jr.)21-2005
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
