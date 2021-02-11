 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 59, Affton 32
1234Final
Affton4910932
Summit1117131859
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton3-141-2722/42951/56
Summit10-51-1849/50660/39
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Codey Recht (#1, G, Jr.)135101
Banks Wilson (#25, F, So.)84001
Adam Puzniak (#5, F, So.)4102-22
Matt Fleming (#22, F, Sr.)30100
Jeremiah Williams (#35, G)21001
Jalen Johnson (#3, G)2100-22
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)14224-60
Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)9303-41
Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)9023-41
Will Eastlund (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)9212-33
Jack Lehman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)60200
Sam Laaker (#22, 6-3, F)5201-21
Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)42001
Drew Krobath (#21, 6-2, G)3101-42
