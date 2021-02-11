Box: Summit 59, Affton 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|4
|9
|10
|9
|32
|Summit
|11
|17
|13
|18
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|3-14
|1-2
|722/42
|951/56
|Summit
|10-5
|1-1
|849/50
|660/39
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Codey Recht (#1, G, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Banks Wilson (#25, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Puzniak (#5, F, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Matt Fleming (#22, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Williams (#35, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jalen Johnson (#3, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-6
|0
|Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|1
|Will Eastlund (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|3
|Jack Lehman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Laaker (#22, 6-3, F)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Drew Krobath (#21, 6-2, G)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|2
