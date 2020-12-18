Box: Summit 60, Northwest Cedar Hill 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|4-1
|0-0
|294/59
|203/41
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-6
|0-1
|134/27
|387/77
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Davis (#3, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-6
|0
|Andrew Lenzen (#1, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Andrew Nicholson (#33, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Noah Welcher (#35, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|4
|Kenny Angeles (#50, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Latham Logue (#23, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Tyler Iezzi (#5, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
