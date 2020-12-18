 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 60, Northwest Cedar Hill 37
0 comments

Box: Summit 60, Northwest Cedar Hill 37

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Summit000060
Northwest Cedar Hill000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit4-10-0294/59203/41
Northwest Cedar Hill0-60-1134/27387/77
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Davis (#3, Sr.)15505-60
Andrew Lenzen (#1, Sr.)60201
Andrew Nicholson (#33, Jr.)6202-21
Noah Welcher (#35, Jr.)3101-34
Kenny Angeles (#50, Sr.)3101-10
Latham Logue (#23, Sr.)21003
Tyler Iezzi (#5, Jr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports