Box: Summit 66, Affton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|22
|16
|10
|18
|66
|Affton
|5
|11
|13
|13
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|5-3
|1-0
|450/56
|401/50
|Affton
|6-5
|0-1
|631/79
|602/75
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|16
|6-14
|0-3
|4-4
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|10
|4-11
|0
|2-4
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-5
|2-2
|0
|Jeremiah Williams (Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Gage Boeser (Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0