Box: Summit 66, Affton 42

1234Final
Summit2216101866
Affton511131342
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit5-31-0450/56401/50
Affton6-50-1631/79602/75

Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sean LaRose (Sr.)166-140-34-40
Keith Watson (Jr.)104-1102-40
Banks Wilson (Sr.)71-41-52-20
Jeremiah Williams (Sr.)30-11-100
Jack Laue (Sr.)30-11-400
Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)21-10-200
Gage Boeser (Sr.)10-10-11-20
