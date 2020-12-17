 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 68, Seckman 54
0 comments

Box: Summit 68, Seckman 54

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Summit1222132168
Seckman89172054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit3-10-0234/58166/42
Seckman2-20-0247/62244/61
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)227-122-102-21
Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)165-82-501
Drew Krobath (#22, 6-2, G)145-604-44
Will Eastlund (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)72-51-300
Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)51-41-403
Sam Laaker (#21, 6-3, F)21-3002
Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)21-1003
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports