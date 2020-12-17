Box: Summit 68, Seckman 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|12
|22
|13
|21
|68
|Seckman
|8
|9
|17
|20
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|3-1
|0-0
|234/58
|166/42
|Seckman
|2-2
|0-0
|247/62
|244/61
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dominic Nenninger (#5, 6-1, G, So.)
|22
|7-12
|2-10
|2-2
|1
|Sean Barnett (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-8
|2-5
|0
|1
|Drew Krobath (#22, 6-2, G)
|14
|5-6
|0
|4-4
|4
|Will Eastlund (#23, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|Luke Roth (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|Sam Laaker (#21, 6-3, F)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Quincy Thomas (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
