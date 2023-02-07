|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|14
|17
|17
|17
|65
|Summit
|20
|10
|17
|25
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|5-15
|0-4
|997/50
|1133/57
|Summit
|14-8
|3-1
|1335/67
|1161/58
People are also reading…
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Prange (#3, 6-4, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-3
|1
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-1
|3
|Mason Arnold (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Travis Luhning (#10, 5-10, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Jake Offermann (#35, 6-3, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-5
|2
|Michael Lind (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.