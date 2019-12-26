Box: Summit 66, Windsor (Imperial) 40
Box: Summit 66, Windsor (Imperial) 40

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)13671440
Summit1615241166
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)4-40-0456/57489/61
Summit5-21-0416/52332/42
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)156-151-202
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)121-73-101-21
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)52-301-20
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)31-301-25
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)30-31-402
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)21-20-200
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
